Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony

A young child had to be airlifted after falling from a balcony on board the Carnival Breeze. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer photo)

HOUSTON -- A young girl was airlifted to the hospital after falling from a balcony on board the Carnival Breeze cruise ship.

The ship sailed from Galveston to the Bahamas and was on the way back to Texas when the child was injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells KHOU 11 News it was notified by the ship Friday evening, and a UH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived at the boat around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Coast Guard responds to the Carnival Breeze after witnesses tell KHOU 11 a child fell from a balcony on the ship (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer photo)

A guest on the ship shared pictures with KHOU 11 News.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement:

I can confirm that yesterday afternoon on board the cruise ship Carnival Breeze, a three-year-old child fell from her stateroom balcony to an outdoor deck area one level below. She was in stable condition on board the vessel and was airlifted to Tampa as a precaution. Our CareTeam has been providing assistance and support to the family.

The Coast Guard reported the child had injuries to her face.

The ship has resumed its journey and should arrive back in Galveston on Sunday.

© 2017 KHOU-TV