Close Check out the Futurecast temperatures KING 11:53 AM. PDT May 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For those on the app, click each headline to see the maps.Temperatures 3 hour FuturecastTemperatures 6 hour FuturecastTemperatures 9 hour Futurecast Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Survivor wants justice after hit-and-run Landslide suspends Seattle-Portland trains East Link light rail construction advances Woodinville family has close call with a black bear First Alert Weather Northern Lights over Anacortes Spokane man missing after falling from cliff at Palouse Falls Evergreen faculty member afraid to come to campus Mayor Wheeler discusses Friday attacks Super-low tides reveal marine live More Stories Reports: Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation May 30, 2017, 1:13 p.m. Equipment outage, weather affecting thousands at… May 30, 2017, 10:51 a.m. Green Beret, former Seahawk Nate Boyer on standing… May 30, 2017, 8:49 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs