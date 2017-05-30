KING
Close

Check out the Futurecast temperatures

KING 11:53 AM. PDT May 30, 2017

For those on the app, click each headline to see the maps.

Temperatures 3 hour Futurecast

Temperatures 3 hour Futurecast

Temperatures 6 hour Futurecast

Temperatures 6 hour Futurecast

Temperatures 9 hour Futurecast

Temperatures 9 hour Futurecast

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories