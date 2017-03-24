Chainsmokers, Aerosmith and Macklemore to highlight Final Four concerts

Macklemore performs with Ryan Lewis on April 18, 2016 in London, England. (Photo: by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images) (Photo: Tabatha Fireman, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Final Four organizers released the headliners of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival on Thursday.

The Chainsmokers, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Aerosmith will headline the weekend of events on April 1 and 2.

The concerts will take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix, and are free. No tickets required: the concerts are open to public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Schedule of events:

Friday, March 31 - AT&T Block Party

● Performances from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time

● Artists and highlights to be announced



Saturday, April 1 - Coca-Cola Music

● Live broadcast of the first semifinal game at Margaret T. Hance Park

● The Chainsmokers

● Performances from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mountain Time

● Additional artists and highlights to be announced



Sunday, April 2 - Capital One JamFest®

● Aerosmith

● Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

● Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time

● Additional artists and highlights to be announced

Organizers are expected to release more details as the event gets closer.

The concerts will also be streamed online at NCAA.com and on the official NCAA YouTube channel.

