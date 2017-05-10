Chaining a dog could be banned by San Antonio and the State of Texas
The city of San Antonio could crack down on pet owners who choose to chain up their dogs. Under current law, anyone can chain their dog, but they have to follow certain guidelines. However, a law eliminating chains all together could be on the way.
KVUE 11:12 AM. PDT May 10, 2017
