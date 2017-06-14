KING
Close

Celebrate Southwest's 46th birthday with fares as low as $39

Bryce Newberry , KING 3:38 PM. PDT June 14, 2017

Southwest Airlines has a present for you on its birthday! Take a trip for as low as $39 one way.

Travelers must book by the end of Thursday for the sale that runs from Aug. 22 to Dec. 16. 

The $39 offer is for flights between Oakland and Reno, but other routes are on sale, too. The cheapest flight from Seattle is to Sacramento for $90 one way. 

"Cheers to 46 years young," the airline says on its website. 

USA TODAY reports most of the sales are valid for travel on Monday through Thursday. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories