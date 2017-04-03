Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

An employee of Ben & Jerry's scoops ice cream into a cone outside Union Station in Washington on June 18, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2013 AFP)

Ben & Jerry's is giving away free ice cream cones on Tuesday, April 4.

Free Cone Day started in 1979, and has since become an annual tradition.

The freebie occasion is a way to show the ice cream company's appreciation for their customers.

So what flavor will you be getting? Cookie Dough? Phish Food? Cherry Garcia?

Cone or Cup?

So many decisions. So little time.

Click here to find your local participating Ben & Jerry's location.

