Court: Suspected wolf-dog just a dog, can go home

KUSA - The dog suspected of being part wolf is just a dog – and he’ll be able to go home per an agreement made with the Aurora Municipal Court.

Capone, an Aurora family’s 11-year-old pet, has been in the custody of Aurora Animal Services for five weeks after he jumped a fence and ran away.

According to a news release from the city of Aurora, a woman called authorities after she found Capone in her backyard on Feb. 24. The woman said the dog advanced on her and "acted aggressively whenever she tried to enter her yard." Animal control officers say they encountered similar behavior as they attempted to secure the German shepherd lab mix.

Michael Bryant with the Aurora Animal Shelter said officers suspected Capone could be a hybrid based on “experience and behavior.”

"They said he has characteristics of a wolf," his owner Tracy Abbato said. "I asked what those characteristics were. They didn't give me any explanation other than he was aggressive."

Jennifer Edwards, an attorney and the founder of the Animal Law Center, said DNA test results have since proven Capone is zero percent wolf.

Charges against the family for having an aggressive and exotic animal were dismissed on Wednesday. The Abbato family pleaded guilty to having a dog at large, not having a rabies vaccine and not registering the dog with the city.

Additionally, the court ruled the owners must obtain a city pet license and rabies vaccine for Capone. The city says if the Abbatos are convicted of keeping an aggressive or dangerous animal in the next 12 months, Capone must be surrendered to Aurora Animal Services.

A $1,000 court fee for the case has been suspended, as long as there are no additional violations.

All shelter fees and fines have also been waived, the city said.

The Abbatos will have to build a six-foot privacy fence around their property to replace the three-foot chain link fence previously in place. Until that happens, Capone will either have to be inside or on a leash in the backyard.

Edwards said the Abbatos will voluntarily do behavior modification for Capone to help him with any residual trauma that he might have from the five weeks of isolation.

The family says they are excited to bring Capone home and would like to advise other owners to make sure they keep all the papers on their dog’s breed as well as stay current on their shots.

Jenee Shipman, the manager of Aurora Animal Services, provided the following statement in a news release:

“We believe this resolution strikes a balance between keeping the family and their longtime pet together, and addressing the safety of the community as a whole. The welfare of both Aurora’s pet population and our residents is an issue we take seriously, and we are glad to have come to an amicable agreement in this situation. The terms of the agreement provide us with reasonable assurance that Capone will not be able to escape and pose any sort of threat.”

