Cancer survivor gives Sacramento County's newest K9 galactic name

A Sacramento cancer survivor named the county's newest K9 'Jedi.' (Sacramento County Sheiriff's Department)

Not so long ago in a county not so far away, a new K9 with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department was named...Jedi.

Jedi has been trained and is ready to start serving and protecting the community. It's a brave job, so when sheriff deputy Bustamante needed help finding the right name, he knew exactly who to turn to.

In comes Jacob. He knows something about bravery. He battled a rare brain tumor and became an honorary K9 handler in November.

"His love of dogs, Star Wars, and his fearless attitude, while he faced illness, won over the hearts of members of our department. We recently introduced Jacob to our newest K9, and his name was given," the department said on Facebook. "We thank Jacob and his family for spending another afternoon with our unit, and for giving our new partner a name that truly represents wisdom, protection, and bravery."

