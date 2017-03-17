KING
Canadian nurses turned away at U.S. border

Recently changed border rules make it difficult for some Canadian nurses to cross the US border to work in America. WDIV's Rod Meloni reports.

Rod Meloni, WDIV , KING 9:23 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

DETROIT (WDIV) - Canadian nurses working at Michigan hospitals were barred from entering the U.S. last week because of changes to their working visas under new immigration policies, according to CBC.
 
CBC reports last week, a new Canadian hire attempted to go to work at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital, but was turned away at the border.
 
She was told that advanced practice nurses and nurse anesthetists no longer qualify for the working visas because of policy changes instituted by U.S. President Donald Trump.
 

