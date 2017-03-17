Canadian nurses turned away at U.S. border

DETROIT - DECEMBER 13: Vehicles enter the United States from Canada across the Ambassador Bridge at a U.S. Customs port of entry (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (Photo: Bill Pugliano, Custom)

DETROIT ( WDIV ) - Canadian nurses working at Michigan hospitals were barred from entering the U.S. last week because of changes to their working visas under new immigration policies, according to CBC.

CBC reports last week, a new Canadian hire attempted to go to work at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital, but was turned away at the border.

She was told that advanced practice nurses and nurse anesthetists no longer qualify for the working visas because of policy changes instituted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

