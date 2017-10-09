Texas Tech police officer shot, killed at station

Texas Tech University confirmed a police officer was shot and killed Monday night at the station after bringing the suspect in for a "debriefing."

The suspect is still at large after fleeing from the station on foot. The campus remains on lockdown.

In a statement Monday night, the school said officers performed a "welfare check" on a student. When they entered the student's room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia, the university said.

When the officers brought the suspect to the station for a "standard debriefing," the gunman shot an officer in the head, killing him or her.

The school is urging anyone on campus to take shelter.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire @TexasTech community https://t.co/mHznPVDiuF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 10, 2017

Campus remains on lockdown. Police Officers brought suspect to station for debriefing. Suspect shot an officer, fled on foot. Still at-large — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

