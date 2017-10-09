KING
Texas Tech police officer shot, killed at station

TEGNA 7:29 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

Texas Tech University confirmed a police officer was shot and killed Monday night at the station after bringing the suspect in for a "debriefing."

The suspect is still at large after fleeing from the station on foot. The campus remains on lockdown. 

In a statement Monday night, the school said officers performed a "welfare check" on a student. When they entered the student's room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia, the university said. 

When the officers brought the suspect to the station for a "standard debriefing," the gunman shot an officer in the head, killing him or her. 

The school is urging anyone on campus to take shelter. 

This is breaking story, stay with us for updates. 

