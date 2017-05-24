Busy Memorial Day weekend traffic: What you need to know

SEATTLE – Memorial Day weekend is here and that means if you’re planning to travel by car or by ferry, be ready for long waits. Here’s what you need to know.
-- WSDOT has these handy charts to help you determine the most congested times on four major highways in Western Washington: I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma; I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass; I-5 at the Canadian Border; and US 2 over Stevens Pass.
-- If you’re driving onto a Washington state ferry, you could be waiting in line up to four hours. Ferry traffic is expected to increase 50 percent this weekend.
-- The busiest routes will be Seattle-Bainbridge Island, Edmonds/Kingston, and Mukilteo-Clinton,
-- Some ferry routes allow you to make a reservation, so do that to save some time. Or consider walking or biking onto the ferry if you can.
-- You can also sign up for ferry travel alerts.
-- Most state road construction is suspended this weekend, but if you’re headed to Eastern Washington, there are round-the-clock single lane closures on the I-90 Vantage Bridge over the Columbia River.
-- People who are staying around Puget Sound will be happy to know there will be no tolling on the I-405 express toll lanes. SR 520 tolls will be on holiday rates.
Drivers next weekend can expect more SnoCo Squeeze work and westbound I-90 floating bridge traffic moved to the express lanes.
