Wisc. bus driver saves little boy wandering in freezing cold

Wisconsin bus driver comes to the aid of a young boy found wandering the streets in 20 degree weather. WTMJ's Rebecca Klopf reports.

Rebecca Klopf, WTMJ , KING 9:15 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI (WTMJ) A bus driver came to the rescue of a little boy found running down the middle of a Milwaukee street. 
 
The woman's actions were captured on surveillance camera as she went out of her way to take care of the lost child.
 
Denise Wilson was about to begin her final bus route of the night for the Milwaukee County Transit System back on January 28th. 
 
She was trying to decide if she should take a break.
 
"It was basically that I wasn't going to stop, I was just going to keep going," said Wilson.
 
But Wilson said something made her get off the bus. As she stopped to run into a nearby gas station, she heard a child screaming.
 
 

