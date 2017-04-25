Builders: Lumber tariff will increase cost of Puget Sound homes

Home Construction (Photo: AP)

The price of a single family home in the Puget Sound region could increase by $5,000 to $7,000 under President Trump's move to put a 20 percent tariff on imported Canadian lumber, according to the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish County.

"It's a significant cost," said the association's Government Affairs Manager Mike Pattisson. "We're already in a housing affordability crisis and a steep increase like this only makes the situation worse.”

While Pattison worries the increase in Puget Sound area home prices will put the American dream out of reach for many, he says the housing market is at least healthy enough to prevent many construction job losses here.

But in a statement, the National Association of Home builders predicts other parts of the US won't be so lucky.

"NAHB estimates that the annual impact of the 19.88 percent duty, if in effect throughout 2017, would be a loss of $498.3 million in wages and salaries for U.S. workers, $350.2 million in taxes and other revenue for governments in the U.S., and 8,241 full-time U.S. jobs."

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said his government is listening to claims, from the US lumber industry, that cheap subsidized Canadian lumber is being dumped on the American market.

Carr said, in response, Canada's made reasonable proposals.

"These proposals ensure security of supply at fair prices to US consumers and US companies that rely on Canadian imports." Although willing to negotiate with the US, Carr insists, "We will continue to press our American counterparts to rescind this unfair and unwarranted trade action."

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark echoed Carr, "Despite there being no actual evidence of unfair trade practices, the U.S. is taking a 'presumed guilty until proven innocent' approach with the rest of our industry."

Clark said BC would continue to seek more overseas markets for its lumber.

© 2017 KING-TV