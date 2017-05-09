Local

Bellevue police use taser in teen's arrest

Read Story
Nation-Now

Trump says he has 'absolute right' to release terrorism info to Russians

Read Story David Jackson, USA TODAY
Local

Tougher Washington distracted driving law to be signed Tuesday

Read Story Alex Rozier
Car-Tab-Controversy

Senate committee to consider charges against Sound Transit for misleading public

Read Story Allison Sundell
Local

Seattle's F.X. McRory's moving after 40 years

Read Story Greg Copeland
Health

Dangerous parasite showing up in sushi and raw fish

Read Story Travis Pittman
HEADLINES

Updated 8:43 AM. PDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Share it
    • N.C. prom-bound teen steps into character when little girl mistakes her…

      N.C. prom-bound teen steps into character when little girl mistakes her…
    • Restaurant's 'labor inducing' pizza's hot with soon-to-be moms

      Restaurant's 'labor inducing' pizza's hot with soon-to-be moms
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Seattle, WA
    9 AM
    47°
    3 PM
    52°
    9 PM
    51°
    3 AM
    49°