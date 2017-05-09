Trump says he has 'absolute right' to release terrorism info to Russians
Senate committee to consider charges against Sound Transit for misleading public
Updated 8:43 AM. PDT
Re:5 - Where's the sun!?Re:5 - Where's the sun!? Re:5 is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.
Vashon Islanders feeling the housing squeezeVashon Islanders feeling the housing squeeze People on Vashon Island, west of Seattle, are feeling the effects of rising rent and home prices as weary home buyers search for more affordable alternatives to big city living.
New technology could save water systems in an earthquakeNew technology could save water systems in an earthquake A Bothell-based engineering company is working to develop technology that could help save community water systems during a big earthquake.
Warm and dry weather is coming later this weekWarm and dry weather is coming later this week We haven't seen a forecast like this since last September.
Financial aid issues force closure of Bellingham beauty schoolFinancial aid issues force closure of Bellingham beauty school The sudden closure of a beauty school in Bellingham has left dozens of cosmetology students in limbo, as they search for both answers and options about what to do next.
Lawmakers slam reports Trump revealed classified intel to RussiansLawmakers slam reports Trump revealed classified intel to Russians Responding to reports that President Trump revealed "highly classified information" to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador at the White House last week, lawmakers called the alleged disclosures "inexcusable" and "deeply disturbing."
PSE willing to pay record fine for Greenwood explosionPSE willing to pay record fine for Greenwood explosion PSE has proposed paying a $1.5 million settlement for its role in the explosion.
SHAKE ALERT: Are you ready for the next big earthquake?SHAKE ALERT: Are you ready for the next big earthquake? Join a live panel about prepping for the next big earthquake. The discussion starts Monday at 7:30 p.m. on the KING 5 Facebook page.
Atypical athlete becomes a 'track star' in SnohomishAtypical athlete becomes a 'track star' in Snohomish
Kaepernick an option for Seahawks backup QB, Pete Carroll saysKaepernick an option for Seahawks backup QB, Pete Carroll says There is speculation some teams are not willing to touch Kaepernick due his protests last season in which he sat, and then knelt for the playing of the national anthem.
Edmonds hand cyclist embarks on Race Across AmericaEdmonds hand cyclist embarks on Race Across America Andre Kajlich is the first solo hand cyclist to qualify for the Race Across America.
Washington teens who have considered suicide on the rise, survey findsWashington teens who have considered suicide on the rise, survey finds
-
