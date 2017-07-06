Boy, 8, dies of cardiac arrest after drinking 'alcoholic concoction'

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

An 8-year-old Detroit boy died of cardiac arrest Thursday morning after earlier consuming what Detroit Police were calling an “alcoholic concoction.’’

Police weren’t releasing his name.

Police and medics were called about 1:53 a.m. to the 19900 block of Conley on the city's east side, where the child was found unresponsive. The boy’s grandmother said that the child drank an alcoholic concoction made by a member of the family. The contents were unknown.

The grandmother said he later fell ill and she called 911.

The boy was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of cardiac arrest.

No arrest had been made and police are still investigating the matter, said police spokesman Dan Donakowski.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press