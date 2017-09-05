'Bored' teen turns brother into creepy clown from Stephen King's 'It'

What do you get when you’re a bored teenager, have a baby brother, a talent for photography and a fondness for creepy clowns? (Photo: Courtesy Eagan Tilghman via Facebook)

What do you get when you’re a bored teenager, have a baby brother, a talent for photography and a fondness for creepy clowns?

Well, ask Meridian, Mississippi young man, Eagan Tilghman.

In a post made on Twitter, Tilgman said he got bored one day and decided to do a photoshoot with his 3-year-old brother, Louie, and the results were, well, we’ll just get out of the way of these images…

Yeah, so that happened.

Tilghman cited the creepy clown, Pennywise, from the Stephen King novel “It” inspired him to do the photoshoot.

The teen said he loves creepy clowns, but it isn’t all unsettling imagery for him.

“You can see an image and feel things with it, and I’m proud to say these are perfect, therefore they’re a perfect glimpse into how I see the world,” Tilgman wrote on Facebook.

The pictures have landed Tilghman with some much-deserved notoriety, even getting him a story in his local newspaper.

Indeed, the pictures have been shared on Facebook more than 1,200 times, generating hundreds of comments and spooking the socks off just about anyone who sees them.

I got bored and did a photo shoot of my 3 year old brother,Louie,as pennywise the dancing clown, from it. #ITMovie #pennywise #YoullFloatToo pic.twitter.com/uVds0be42P — Eagan tilghman (@eag2n) August 25, 2017

