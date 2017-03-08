Boeing 737 MAX 9 rollout

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cities fighting back against Frontier Cable
-
Complaints soar over pricey power bills
-
125-foot boat sinks at Williapa Bay dock
-
Large house fire burning in Seattle
-
#LoganStrong: Remembering Logan Lewis
-
Homeless encampment sweep in Seattle
-
Remembering local legend Luigi de Nunzio
-
Building schools with new high-tech wood
-
Never-ending winter
-
Mt. Vernon's volunteer police provide a critical service
More Stories
-
Cable customers demanding the choice they were promisedMar. 7, 2017, 5:43 p.m.
-
City Light customers complain of 'exorbitant' power…Mar. 7, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
-
In Mount Vernon, more volunteers work for police…Mar. 8, 2017, 6:13 a.m.