Bodies of 5 snowshoers recovered in BC snowslide

Rescue crews recovered the bodies of five people Sunday after a snow slide north of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Global TV reports rescue crews found the fifth body several hours after the other four were located in the mountains near Lions Bay, B.C.

Crews were called to Mount Harvey late Saturday afternoon when five people were reported missing near the summit.

One of the members of the group reported reaching the summit and seeing other members' tracks, but no other sign of them. He told crews it appeared there was a break in the snow, as if a snow overhang had broken off.

The search was postponed Saturday after nightfall.

Rescuers said the missing snowshoers appeared to be part of an organized hiking group climbing the standard route up the ridge to the summit.

