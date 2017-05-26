9/11 Billboard on North Carolina highway stirs controversy

Photo via Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A controversial billboard near the westbound I-40 rest stop in Catawba County is gaining attention from both drivers and people on social media.

The North Carolina Pastors' Network posted the following message: "Why support President Trump's Immigration Ban? 19 Muslim Immigrants killed 2,977 Americans [on] September 11, 2001."

Dave Kistler is the president of the Pastors' Network, and he said the billboard's aim is to prompt thought and discussion.

"This has nothing whatsoever to do with hatred or hostility toward anyone that comes from a background," Kistler said. "I have dear friends that are Muslim."

Others like Betty Powell disagree with Kistler. Her house overlooks the billboard.

"I just think it's abominable," Powell said. "I'm very ashamed of whoever erected that sign."

In an article about the billboard on the North Carolina Pastors' Network's website, Kistler wrote, "The dilemma we face with Islamic terrorism is one of the religions itself. Plain and simple, Islamic ideology/theology is the problem."

His network supports the ban even though the 19 of the 9/11 terrorists came from countries that aren't on President Trump's travel ban.



Kistler said the billboard will stay up for at least 30 days.



