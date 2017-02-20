Florida bill would create registry of animal abusers

The bill would create a public animal abuse registry -- via the Florida Department of Law Enforcement -- listing those convicted of felony crimes relating to animal cruelty. WTSP photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Three House members have proposed a bill that would prevent animal abusers from adopting pets by creating a database of abusers and encouraging background checks on potential pet owners.

Reps. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, Jared Moskowitz, D-Coral Springs, and David Richardson, D-Miami Beach, have jointly filed HB 871.

The bill would create a public animal abuse registry -- via the Florida Department of Law Enforcement -- listing those convicted of felony crimes relating to animal cruelty. Under the bill , pet dealers, animal shelters, and humane organizations may not sell or allow animals to be adopted until they have verified that the person acquiring the animal is not on the animal abuse offender list.

“The creation of an animal abuse registry will work similar to the sexual offender registry in that it will empower pet dealers and adoption agencies in knowing their customer,” Ingoglia said.



If passed, this bill will take effect on July 1, 2017.

