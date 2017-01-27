Bill banning Washington state income tax introduced in Olympia

The Washington state Capitol building in Olympia, Wash. (Credit: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Republicans in the state capitol are pushing a bill to put a ban on a state income tax in the state constitution.

The Olympian reports Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, has introduced a bill that would allow voters to decide in the next general election whether to prohibit state and local income taxes.

But for it to get that far, it will reportedly need votes from Democrats in the House and Senate to pass. It requires a two-thirds majority.

The idea of creating a state income tax has been floated for several years but never passed. Fortunato said a constitutional ban would end any future speculation.

Copyright 2016 KING