Base 2 Space stair climb to the top of the Space Needle
Hundreds of people took 832 steps over the weekend to reach the top of the Space Needle to raise money for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. KING 5 photojournalist Emily Landeen takes us to the 'Base 2 Space' stair climb.
KING 11:35 AM. PDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Amazon to build second North America HQ
-
Ferndale couple at music festival during Las Vegas shooting
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Beloved Seattle horse farm being sold
-
Some Seahawks fans still boycotting team
-
KING 5 News Now
-
Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks win over Colts
-
Rest easier: SPD donates 600 beds for kids
-
High school football teams react to anthem controversy
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 58 killed, 500 others injuredOct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
'It was mayhem:' Ferndale man describes surviving…Oct. 2, 2017, 9:25 a.m.
-
How you can help Las Vegas shooting victimsOct. 2, 2017, 11:05 a.m.