Base 2 Space stair climb to the top of the Space Needle

Hundreds of people took 832 steps over the weekend to reach the top of the Space Needle to raise money for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. KING 5 photojournalist Emily Landeen takes us to the 'Base 2 Space' stair climb.

KING 11:35 AM. PDT October 02, 2017

