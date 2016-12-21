Bald Santa surprise captures spirit of Christmas

Photo by Kailey Shakespear (Photo: Kailey Shakespear)

These aren't the Santa photos Carol Andrews ever wanted. But they capture a fighting spirit combined with the magical spirit of Christmas.

When cancer treatment claimed Andrews' beautiful long hair, she wasn't ready to show anyone but close family. She said, "It has been suggested to me that I need to see myself differently and not worry about my long lost hair and that I should see myself as a pillar of strength for others going through this crappy treatment."

Her family suggested documenting the hair loss and that's when Seattle-based photographer Kailey Shakespear asked if Andrews would consider a photo shoot. The session came together with Shakespear booking a Santa for the holiday-themed photos.

The Santa didn't know Carol Andrews, but was moved by her story of courage. He offered to donate his time for the session, just four days before Christmas.

The photographer explains the magical moment that happened next: "When Santa got here, he took off his hat and showed me that he had shaved the hair on his head to match my client who has lost her hair during her battle. This brave woman showed up with twinkly eyes and a smile on her face, ready to snuggle my bald and jolly old elf." Shakespear adds, "The simple sweetness that happened in my home between two strangers, coming together to stand up against a hurt that too many people deal with, and showing that there is always a reason to smile! My heart is very full. Merry Christmas indeed!"

Thank you, Santa! Bald is beautiful.

Find Kailey Shakespear's original photos here on Instagram.



Carol Andrews before cancer treatment claimed her long hair.

