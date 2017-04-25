Victim ID'd in fatal crash involving ex-'Bachelor' Chris Soules

Chris Soules

IOWA CITY, Iowa — "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules has been accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according officials at the Buchanan County Jail.

Soules was booked into the jail at 1:16 a.m. on a criminal charge of leaving the scene of an accident at which a death occurred, a jail employee told The Des Moines Register.

A call to Soules' cell phone went directly to voicemail and his publicist was not prepared to make a statement when reached early Tuesday morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a Tuesday news release that Soules was arrested in connection to a fatal crash between a pickup truck and a tractor Monday night.

The sheriff's office got a call at about 8:20 p.m. Monday that a truck had collided with a tractor north of Aurora in Buchanan County, Deputy Cory Hartmann, who responded to the scene, told The Register Monday night.

The 2008 Chevy pickup was southbound on Buchanan County Road W45, which is also called Slater Avenue, when it rear-ended a 2640 John Deere tractor, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. The tractor rolled into the east ditch and the truck went into the west ditch, the report says.

The tractor driver was later identified Tuesday morning as Kenneth E. Mosher, 66, of Aurora, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. He was taken after the crash by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, where he was pronounced dead.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Scott Bright said Soules left the crash scene on foot headed northbound. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office arrested him and he was taken to the hospital and then the jail, Bright said.

Bright said he did not believe there were passengers in the truck.

Both vehicles were taken from the site by Roadside Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

Soules reportedly had his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR — Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017

Soules appeared on the 10th season of ABC’s "The Bachelorette" in 2014 and was selected in early 2015 for the 19th season of "The Bachelor."

The farmer brought his hometown of Arlington into the national spotlight as he starred in the dating reality show.

He later competed on “Dancing with the Stars” and the seventh season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America." Since his turn on TV, Soules has continued to be a public figure and advocate for agriculture issues.

Soules was most recently seen in Iowa at the ceremony honoring fellow Iowan Ashton Kutcher with the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award, an annual honor given by Drake University to “individuals who demonstrate good character as a role model.”

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved