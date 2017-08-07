Baby giraffe born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND - Northeast Ohioans who were captivated by April the giraffe and her baby, Tajiri, can now see a baby giraffe a little closer to home.

Jhasmin the African Masai giraffe gave birth to a baby male Sunday. It's the 48th calf born at the zoo.

Zoo officials say Jhasmin and baby are doing well. The pair will not be on display for a period of time so that they can bond.

The new baby marks the zoo's fifth African Masai giraffe.

The baby has not been named, but the zoo urges fans to keep an eye on its social media accounts.

