2 killed in Spokane Valley house explosion

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating an explosion at a home in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning. The call was reported at 1:42 a.m.

Authorities said two bodies have been discovered in the home.

Crews are currently on scene near North Sipple Road and East Indiana Avenue.

Melanie Rose with the Spokane Valley Fire Department confirmed the scene has become an active crime scene.

1800 block of Sipple expected to be blocked off for several hours for investigation. We're told there's no continued threat of danger. pic.twitter.com/vl8qeZjkwo — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) July 18, 2017

