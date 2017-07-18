KING
2 killed in Spokane Valley house explosion

Staff , KREM 5:25 AM. PDT July 18, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating an explosion at a home in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning. The call was reported at 1:42 a.m. 

Authorities said two bodies have been discovered in the home.

Crews are currently on scene near North Sipple Road and East Indiana Avenue. 

Melanie Rose with the Spokane Valley Fire Department confirmed the scene has become an active crime scene. 

 

