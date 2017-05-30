At least 80 killed, hundreds wounded in car bombinb in Afghan capital

At least 80 people were killed and hundreds wounded Wednesday when a massive explosion rocked a diplomatic area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Public health ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi told the Associated Press that 350 people were injured in the bombing, which happened during rush hour in the center of Kabul.

He said most of the wounded were civilians, including women and children.

"It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is," Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told Reuters.

The attack, which blew doors off their hinges hundreds of yards away and shattered windows, came days after the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The BBC said Mohammed Nazir, one of its drivers, died following the attack. He was transporting BBC Afghan journalists to the British broadcaster's offices there. Four BBC journalists were wounded but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told the Associated Press that more than 30 vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that it had "nothing to do" with the attack. The Taliban and the Islamic State have both carried out previous large-scale assaults in Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, saying, "the terrorists, even in the holy month of Ramadan, the month of goodness, blessing and prayer, are not stopping the killing of our innocent people.”

Pakistan said the explosion damaged the residences of some of its diplomats and staff and that some of them had suffered minor injuries.

