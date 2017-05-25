Three killed, several injured in Grant Co. crash

Three people were killed and at least 8 injured in an early morning crash in Grant Co. (Photo: GCSO, Custom)

GRANT CO., Wash. -- NOTE: The information below is provided by the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is still new and information is prelilmary, as well as subject to change as the day progresses.

Three people were killed and eight injured in a crash south of George early Thursday morning.

An SUV carrying one person collided with an FS van around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams Road South and Frechman Hills Road Southwest. The van left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants.

Foreman said injuries range from non-life threatening to serious. One person was transported via Life-Flight and all others were taken to area hospitals.

GCSO confirmed the van was not a school and all victims appear to be adults.

Authorities asked that drivers avoid the intersection and take alternative routes, as the intersection will be closed for most of Thursday.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said multiple victims were transported via Life Flight and 10 people were injured. One person was life-flighted and eight were injured.

