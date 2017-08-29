As Harvey's floodwaters rise, moments of hope and humanity surface

During Mother Nature’s worst, humanity’s best has been on display: volunteer crews that have worked relentlessly to rescue hundreds of people in a day, people have opened their homes to strangers, a small business dropping off 25,000 bananas to shelters, and first responders carrying seniors and young children out of the dangerously high waters.

Help is descending upon Houston from various places, including Western Washington.

Seven volunteers from Empact Northwest, a Poulsbo-based disaster relief nonprofit, arrived in Lake Charles Monday night and worked through the night to rescue eight people, as well as two pets.

The former mayor of Pacific is also there. After dealing with flooding while in office, Rich Hildreth went into emergency management, earning a master’s degree in the field, and has been deployed to San Antonio to assist with medical shelters.

“I feel like we all need to help and we need to come together as a community because it shocked all of us,” Jessica Dodson told an NBC News correspondent.

Dodson’s own home flooded; however, she went to another neighborhood to help with water rescues.

Others like Allison Pine, of Friendswood, TX, borrowed a boat from the next town to help a friend in need.

“They’re trapped and they have to get out of here. So we got a boat from Seabrook and came and got them out and several other people as well,” Pine told reporters. “I think everyone’s grateful to be alive and we’re coming together and we’ll deal with the next step when it comes.”

© 2017 KING-TV