Archive 1980: Original KING 5 newscast after Mount St. Helens eruption

From May 18, 1980: The original KING 5 News 5 p.m. newscast on the day Mount St. Helens erupted

KING 6:36 PM. PDT May 17, 2017

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories