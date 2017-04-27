Alzheimer's research develops treatment
An estimated 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's disease and drug industries continue to look for new ways to fight the disease. When research brings the promise of success, that hope can take years of study before a treatment can be available.
KING 6:07 PM. PDT April 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nuclear attack evacuation plan prevented by Washington state law
-
Video captures moment tree falls on I-5
-
Seattle women attacked
-
Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant on May Day plans
-
$72,000 considered 'low income'
-
Tree Falls on I-5
-
Seattle navigation center plans upset neighbors
-
Paul Allen donates $30 million for homeless
-
Sawant suggests protests block freeway
-
Officer helps rescue woman on Mount St. Helens
More Stories
-
Sawant says May Day march route does not go onto I-5Apr 27, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
What will Seattle's summer weather be like?Apr 27, 2017, 5:14 p.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES | NFL Draft Day 2017Apr 27, 2017, 12:36 p.m.