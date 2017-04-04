ACLU's Shankar Narayan talks internet privacy

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

How much online privacy do you have? With Congress repealing online privacy protections there's a lot of uncertainty, ACLU-WA Legislative Director Shankar Narayan tells us what to expect.

The Federal Communications Commission instated rules in October requiring your internet provider to ask permission before storing information on your internet activity. Congress recently repealed these rules. But what does that mean for you? Watch the video to hear what Shankar has to say, and click here to read more information on the legislation from the Seattle Times.

