9 dead, up to 14 victims in flash flood at swimming hole near Payson

Gila County Sheriff's Office said 14 people are victims to the flash flood, with the youngest victim being 2 years old and the oldest being 60 years old. (Photo: Alexis Bechman/ Payson Roundup)

PAYSON, Ariz.- Authorities said nine people have been found dead and a 13-year-old boy is still missing after a flash flood rushed through Cold Springs swimming hole north of Payson Saturday.

Gila County Sheriff's Office said 14 people are victims to the flash flood. Crews recovered a body of a 2-year-old Sunday afternoon. Among the other nine confirmed deaths are 3-year-old and 5-year-old girls, two 7-year-old boys and a 60-year-old woman.

A 24-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man are also dead, GSCO said.

GCSO began the search and rescue operation around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after heavy rainfall hit the Payson area, causing a flash flood at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole and Forest Service Road 420.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Forest Service and Whispering Pines Fire District have joined The GCSO in the search and rescue operation.

There are closures in place at First Crossing and Second Crossing on Houston Mesa Road, according to GCSO. Water Wheel campground are closed.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

