1 dead, 3 injured in MARTA train shooting

ATLANTA -- One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting on a MARTA train Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said that the suspect began firing on the train around 4:30 p.m. and then exited at the West Lake station, where he was taken into custody.

Passengers said they scrambled for safety once gunshots rang out.

Four people were struck by bullets. One man was pronounced dead, while two men and a woman were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

MORE | 'I really thought the worst, but I'm so glad she's alright'

The mother of man killed identified him as Zachariah Hunnicutt. She said he's a father who worked at the airport as well as UPS.

While Hunnicutt's mother said that no one wanted to harm her son, others said that the shooter and victim knew each other, and had past altercations. Late Thursday night, MARTA officials said it appeared that Hunnicutt was targeted.

Zachariah Hunnicutt sits on MARTA along with his girlfriend. Hunnicutt shot and killed while riding MARTA on Thursday. The girlfriend was also shot and is listed as stable. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

MARTA CEO Keith Parker shared his condolences to Hunnicutt's family and everyone involved in the incident. He also wanted to "commend the work of our officers and other first responders for their ability to quickly mobilize and isolate this situation."

After the shooting, the West Lake Station, located at 80 Anderson Avenue SW, was temporarily closed.

MARTA said in a statement, "Due to police activity, Blue Line trains will not service Holmes and West Lake. A bus bridge is in effect for travel between Holmes, West Lake, and Ashby stations. Normal Blue Line service resumes eastbound at Ashby." Service had been resumed by 8 p.m.

The suspect's name still has not been released. He's said to be a man in his 30s.

In light of the incident, a spokesperson for MARTA said that the transit authority will increase the number of MARTA Police officers across the entire transit system. "The safety of our passengers continues to be our number one priority," the spokesperson said.

They are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact MARTA Police at 404-848-4911.

Refresh often and download the 11Alive News app for updates on this breaking news story.

PHOTOS | Several shot at MARTA station

© 2017 WXIA-TV