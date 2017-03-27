18-year-old dog is enjoying new home

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's the story that makes everyone smile.

Remember Julep, possibly the oldest shelter dog at 18? She has a new home here in D.C.

Since we told the pit bull mix's story, she's gone viral. It seems everyone wants a piece of Julep.

But her fuzzy head isn't too big yet, she and her new owner Wayne Lerch stopped in to WUSA9 to spread the love.

"For me, it was love at first sight," said Wayne.

And what's not to love? 18-year-old Julep found herself at Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. after her owner passed away. For a while, it wasn't looking good.

(Photo: Humane Rescue Alliance)

"For senior dogs it takes a special adopter really, someone who's going to give the dog a a great life," said Matt Williams.

This week, she got one. Meet Wayne Lerch.

"I'm a big softie, if you can't tell," said Wayne.

Wayne's pitbull Jasmine passed away three months ago, so you could say he needed Julep like she needed him.

"I truly believe the right dog shows up at the right time," said Wayne.

This story has touched so many hearts.

"Facebook is crazy," Wayne said. "I've gotten calls from people all across the country."

All positive call, people saying how grateful they are Wayne adopted her.

The treat-loving dog goes by the name Tootie now, named after Wayne's grandmother who loved dogs.

Although it's Wayne's phone and Facebook that are blowing up, he says it's not about him, it's about Tootie, and other shelter dogs just like her who need a home.

"And older dogs like this one here are just the sweetest things in the world," he said. "They just want to love you."

