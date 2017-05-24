17-year-old Va. teen invites grandma, 92, to prom

(Photo: Courtesy)

A Northern Virginia teenager asked a woman to prom who was 75 years his senior and it all made perfect sense.



Stephen Vigil, 17, is a junior at Stafford High School. He asked his grandmother, Julia Vigil Jarman, 92, to prom just a few weeks before the big dance.



The pair have always been close, but some recent news brought them even closer. In February, a doctor diagnosed Vigil Jarman with pancreatic cancer. They told her she only had six months to live.

"She's been one of my best friends since I was born," Stephen Vigil said.



He told WUSA9 he jumped at the chance to celebrate prom with his grandmother in light of her illness and it appears she enjoyed the night.



Vigil Jarman said she even danced during the event.



"We laughed, we talked, we had coffee and we had juice," she said. "It was just wonderful."



Vigil's mother, Pam Vigil, said she wasn't surprised her son asked his grandmother to prom.



"It just makes my heart big and proud that he did this," she said.

