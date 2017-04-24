14-year-old boy fatally shot on Yakima street

14-year-old boy dead after drive-by shooting in Yakima (NBCrightnow.com) (Photo: KNDU-TV, Custom)

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been shot to death on a sidewalk in Yakima.



Yakima police say officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday morning and found the teen on a sidewalk at Cornell Avenue and West King Street. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police say the boy was walking and was shot after multiple shots were fired from a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

