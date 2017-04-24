KING
Close

14-year-old boy fatally shot on Yakima street

Associated Press , KING 6:35 PM. PDT April 24, 2017

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been shot to death on a sidewalk in Yakima.

Yakima police say officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday morning and found the teen on a sidewalk at Cornell Avenue and West King Street. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy was walking and was shot after multiple shots were fired from a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

More coverage from NBC station KNDO.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories