'Define your why': Brothers show off their dramatic weight loss

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oldest Southern Resident orca presumed dead
-
Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks-Lions matchup
-
Man leaves Microsoft to start university
-
Community mourns plane crash victims
-
Raw: Deadly shooting in Burien
-
2017 Fireworks, New Year's at the Needle
-
Group touring country to resist Trump
-
Legislative bills pre-filed for 2017
-
Mt Vernon officer making progress in recovery
-
Chris Petersen post-Peach Bowl press conference
More Stories
-
As temperatures drop, emergency shelters open in…Jan. 4, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
-
Brothers lose nearly 350 pounds, inspire others to…Jan. 3, 2017, 9:28 p.m.
-
Washington state denies sublease for coal export terminalJan. 3, 2017, 4:04 p.m.