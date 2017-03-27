Whole Foods bows out of West Seattle

Whole Foods (Photo: KVUE)

Whole Foods Market’s much anticipated store opening in West Seattle has been delayed indefinitely.

The new store was announced in 2012 and was slated to open on Fauntleroy Way in the summer of 2018, but that’s before the grocer’s management team decided the expansion was no longer in the company's best interest.

“As part of a careful evaluation of our growth strategy, Whole Foods Market has decided to delay indefinitely the opening of our West Seattle store,” Whole Foods spokesperson Beth Krauss said in a statement.

The new store encountered multiple delays because the company had to reconsider locations, dealt with zoning issues, and faced questions about employee wages and unions.

The grocer worked with Weingarten Realty to become the anchor store for Whittaker, the developer’s six-story project featuring 350 apartments and 60,000 square feet of retail space.

“Weingarten Realty is actively working with Whole Foods to find a replacement for the space Whole Foods leased at The Whittaker,” Weingarten Realty’s Carrie Murray said in a statement. “We currently have several prospects interested but we cannot make an announcement at this time.”

