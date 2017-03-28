Trump: Ford to announce 'major' Michigan investment

President Donald Trump greets CEO of Ford Motor Company Mark Fields as CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sergio Marchionne (R) and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2R) look on during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 24, 2017. (Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Ford Motor is expected Tuesday to announce a "major investment" in three Michigan factories, President Trump said on Twitter.

The automaker declined to comment.

But the announcement is believed to be connected in part to its recent decision to revive the Ford Bronco sport-utility vehicle and Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck.

Ford CEO Mark Fields told USA TODAY in January that the company would make both vehicles at its assembly plant in Wayne, Mich., to replace production of the Focus sedan, which is moving to Mexico, and preserve 3,600 jobs.

Launching production of new models at an assembly plant typically involves hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in retooling.

Ford is on the agenda for a board meeting later this morning for the Michigan Strategic Fund, which makes decisions about tax incentives for economic development projects in the state. On Monday, officials for the fund declined to comment about the agenda.

Ford also recently announced plans to invest $700 million and convert 700 temporary jobs into permanent positions at its Flat Rock, Mich., factory. That move was paired with a decision to abandon plans to construct a $1.6 billion new plant in Mexico where Ford had planned to make the Focus. Instead the Focus production will shift to an existing Mexico plant.

Trump has sought credit for Ford's announcements, most of which were already in motion before he took aim at American companies that manufacture goods in foreign markets for sale in the U.S.

"Car companies coming back to U.S.," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

That's not accurate. Car companies are continuing to move U.S. small car production to foreign markets while maintaining plans to make bigger vehicles in the U.S.

"JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!" Trump tweeted.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

USA Today, Detroit Free Press