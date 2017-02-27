Takata pleads guilty for cover up of deadly defective air bag inflators

File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida. (Photo: Associated Press)

Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay $1 billion for a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of its air bag inflators.

Attorneys for people suing the air bag maker and five automakers--Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and BMW--say the car companies knew that the company's products were dangerous yet continued to use them for years because they were inexpensive.



The allegations were made in a document filed Monday with a federal court in Miami.

Judge George Caram Steeh accepted Takata's guilty plea later the same day and restitution for automakers and victims injured or killed by defective air bag inflators. Takata will pay $850 million to automakers, $125 million to victims and $25 million to the U.S. government.



Earlier, the automakers had contended that Takata was the problem because it admitted to covering up the defective inflators, which can blow apart and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

The company admitted to hiding problems that can cause inflators to explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. U.S. prosecutors are seeking extradition of three former Takata executives from Japan to face criminal charges.



Separately, the company faces dozens of consumer and state lawsuits that could run into millions of dollars.

Takata's chief financial officer, Yoichiro Nomura, says the company's conduct over 15 years was "completely unacceptable."













