Stock market closes at record highs Friday

A street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange in New York on February 16, 2017. Wall Street stocks finished mixed Thursday as a five-day streak of record highs finally began to show signs of fatigue. / AFP / Bryan R. Smith. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH, Custom)

NEW YORK (AP) - Stock indexes inched ahead to record highs today, barely, after a late-afternoon push erased losses from earlier in the day. The S&P 500 rose 3.94 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,351.16. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up by 4.28 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,624.05 and also set a record. The Nasdaq rose 23.68, or 0.4 percent, to 5,838.58, its own all-time high.



NEW YORK (AP) - Kraft Heinz surged to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it made an offer to buy European consumer goods giant Unilever. Unilever rejected the bid, which offered 18 percent more than where Unilever's shares closed on Thursday, and called it too low. Campbell Soup had the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after the company surprised analysts by reporting weaker revenue in its latest quarter than a year earlier.



NEW YORK (AP) - Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 4 cents to settle at $53.40 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 16 cents to close at $55.81 a barrel. Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.83 per 1,000 cubic feet, wholesale gasoline fell nearly 1 cent to $1.52 per gallon and heating oil rose a fraction of a penny to $1.64 per gallon.



UNDATED (AP) - Aetna is doubling the quarterly dividend it pays shareholders and buying back stock as it regroups from its failed attempt to acquire rival health insurer Humana. Aetna Inc. says its board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share and also authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $4 billion worth of the company's stock.



NEW YORK (AP) - An investment banker convicted of insider trading charges that he fed tips to his father has been sentenced in New York to three years in prison. A federal judge in New York announced the sentence today for Sean Stewart. She ordered Stewart to spend a year in home detention during probation and perform 200 hours of community service.

