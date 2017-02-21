Seattle rent is high, but not highest in state

9. Seattle - Monthly rent for single person: $1288.76 (Photo: Joecho-16)

Seattle has been making a lot of headlines recently as one of the most expensive places to rent in the world, but new numbers show Seattle is a relative bargain when compared to some other cities in Washington.

The latest rent report from Apartment List ranks Seattle as the fifth most expensive city in the state, with an average monthly rent of $1,650 for a one bedroom apartment.

Mercer Island is the most expensive city for rent, with a one bedroom averaging $1,890 per month. It is followed by Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland.

The latest numbers show the rising rents aren’t only in the Seattle-Bellevue area, Apartment List says Tacoma has the fastest growing rent in the nation. Rents in Tacoma grew 7.7-percent year-over-year. Seattle wasn’t far behind, with rents rising 5.3-percent year-over-year.

Despite it’s rising rents, living in Tacoma is still significantly less expensive than Seattle. The average one bedroom rent in Tacoma is $1,000 per month ($650 dollars less than Seattle).

The biggest rent savings in our state are east of the Cascades, where you can rent a one bedroom apartment for $630 per month in Spokane, or $600 per month in Walla Walla.

