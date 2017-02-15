Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world

Downtown Seattle from Kerry Park (Photo: Joecho-16, Joecho-16)

SEATTLE - A new study is really putting the cost of renting in Seattle in perspective.

It's no secret that the cost of living in Seattle is high, but how about the 9th highest rent in the world?

A new study from online realtor Nested looked at the Rental Affordability Index for cities in the United States and around the world.

Seattle ranked as the fifth most expensive city for rent in the U.S. with the monthly rent for a single person coming in at $1,288.76. San Francisco and New York topped the list.

Perhaps more interesting is the list of rents around the world. Nested didn't include Seattle in its rankings, but if you add it (and Boston) in, Seattle would rank as the 9th most expensive rental market worldwide. Again, San Francisco and New York topped the worldwide list.

Check out the slideshow to see the most expensive rental cities in the world. (We went ahead and converted the prices into dollars for you.)

