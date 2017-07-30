Redfin IPO - a real estate game changer?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Community mourns teens killed in fatal crash
-
Seafair Torchlight Parade preview
-
Public toilets coming to Ballard & U-district
-
A local company lets you rent a spouse
-
Grandparents speak over teen's death in crash
-
Confusion over updated distracted driving law
-
Final weekend push to August 1 primary for Seattle mayor
-
Triple fatal crash raises questions over trailer safety
-
Fish habitat projects will cause traffic jams
More Stories
-
Meteor streaks across Northwest skiesJul 30, 2017, 10:47 a.m.
-
Seahawks ready for training camp after intense…Jul 28, 2017, 5:01 a.m.
-
Redfin IPO to revolutionize real estate? Not so…Jul 30, 2017, 11:22 a.m.