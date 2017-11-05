Portland's Amazon headquarters pitch included no special tax breaks

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. (GeekWire File Photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland officials offered no special tax breaks or grants in its public-private proposal to Amazon in the heated competition to secure the company's second headquarters.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the newspaper obtained the city's proposal through a public records request.



The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second home base in September, promising 50,000 new jobs and construction spending of more than $5 billion. Amazon received 238 proposals from cities and regions across the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Portland's proposal focused on the proximity to Seattle, where Amazon is based, which is a three hour drive away.



The city pinpointed several downtown blocks to meet Amazon's required 8 million square feet of needed space. However, city also said it would work on infrastructure and housing only if Amazon also promised to contribute to those efforts.

