Trump Tower in Vancouver B.C. opens amid protesters

VANCOUVER B.C. - Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver officially opened in Canada Tuesday.



It’s something Seattle could see sometime soon. Bloomberg reports the Trump Organization is planning to expand in the U.S. and is considering opening a building in Seattle.

If that were to happen, we probably got a preview of what’s to come. The grand opening in the progressive city included protesters outside while the Trump family held a press conference inside.

The president’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric took part in the grand opening and continued the family’s drumbeat of what they believe is media bias.

“I’d like to thank the press - just kidding,” Donald Jr. said with a smirk. “It’s great to see you here. I’m shocked."

The twisting skyscraper is the second tallest building in Vancouver. The Trumps don’t own the property – they brand it and manage it. The $360 million tower stands 69 stories tall. It includes a hotel, luxury condos, an Ivanka Trump branded spa, and high-end restaurants.



“We’ve had an unbelievable past year on so many fronts,” said Eric Trump just hours before his father was set to address Congress in his first such address as President of the United States.

But the first family didn’t receive a warm welcome from this city.



“It basically represents everything of racism, corruption, and misogyny and as Vancouverites and Canadians, this is everything that we’re against,” said Karli Fahlman, who is originally from Arizona but now lives in Vancouver.

She and other protesters don’t like what they see: the U.S. President’s actions toward immigrants, his ramped-up rhetoric, and potential conflicts of interest, including the building his family touted Tuesday.

One face absent from the press conference was Vancouver’s mayor. He wanted the developer to drop the Trump name, but the deal was already in place.

The Trump sons did not take any questions. They ignored media questions about some city officials’ contentious relationship with the project and were whisked away by their Secret Service detail.

