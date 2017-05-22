Tips for homebuyers in hot Seattle market

The weather may be just starting to heat up, but when it comes to real estate the Seattle area is already scorching. Seattle-based Redfin's CEO recently said the lack of inventory is "freaking him out."

Homes in April sold the fastest since Redfin began tracking the market in 2010, and median home prices in Seattle are three-quarters of a million dollars and there seems to be no end in sight.

Derek Wing with PEMCO insurance explains why our housing market is so hot and offers tip for homebuyers.

© 2017 KING-TV