Seattle ranked 9th worst housing market for first-time homebuyers

A condominium building stands under construction in downtown Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Monday, July 21, 2014. Photo by: Mike Kane/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Seattle is the ninth most challenging housing market for first-time homebuyers, according to a new Zillow report.

The study looked at five factors: median home value, household-to-inventory ratio, forecasted home value appreciation, Breakeven Horizon, and the share of listings with a price cut.

Seattle’s median home value is $426,300, which is the fourth highest value of the most challenging housing markets. A higher median home value means a larger down payment is needed.

According to Zillow, a 5 percent down payment in the Bay Area, which has the nation’s most challenging market, is larger than a 20 percent down payment in most of the nation’s best home buying markets.

Seattle’s inventory is also ranked third worst of the most challenging markets, with just 6,181 homes for about 1.4 million households.

The West Coast in general is not friendly to first-time homebuyers, the report found. Of the 10 most challenging markets, seven are in Washington, Oregon, and California. San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles were named the top three most challenging.

The Midwest and the Southeast are considered the best markets for first time homebuyers. Orlando, Tampa, and Indianapolis were ranked as the top three best markets.

© 2017 KING-TV