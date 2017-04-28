Rising Seattle rents forcing people to leave the city

An apartment leasing sign in Seattle. (Credit: KING)

Rents in Seattle have grown six times faster than the national average in the past year, according to Zillow. In a city booming with business and new residents, the cost of living continues to increase, and renters are feeling it every day.

“It’s so expensive here. Like, I have to have a friend who owns a building to even get a place at 20,” Mia Russell said. “I can barely afford to live here. I work two jobs, I work 48 hours a week, and I barely make enough to pay my rent.”

Russell says her jobs are in Seattle, but she may have to move out.

“If rent goes up any higher, if I have to leave the nice situation I’m in, where I don’t have to pay first, last, and deposit, I have to look at moving out of Seattle, which really sucks," Russell said.

Zillow also reported the average Seattle renter is paying $600 more per month now than they were in 2011.

Robin Barclay wrote her thoughts on Facebook.

“We are in the group of people who aren’t being forced out, but are choosing to leave because of the cost and congestion,” Barclay said.

“Seattle has become a major city, a mecca, and with that comes the rise in rents. It’s kind of an inevitable thing,” Charles Darby said. “One is a function of the other.”

© 2017 KING-TV